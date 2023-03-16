UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Discussed Zelenskyy's Peace Formula With Chinese Counterpart

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday he discussed his country's territorial integrity and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "peace formula" with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday he discussed his country's territorial integrity and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "peace formula" with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang.

"During my call with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang today, we discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity. I underscored the importance of (Volodymyr Zelenskyy's) Peace Formula for ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine," Kuleba tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Qin Gang discussed with Kuleba Beijing's concerns about the protracted nature of the Ukrainian crisis and the possibility of it getting out of control.

The Chinese diplomat also expressed the hope that the conflicting parties could exercise restraint and would resume peace negotiations as soon as possible, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

On November 15, Zelenskyy presented his peace plan during the G20 Summit, which consisted of ten clauses, including calling for his country's nuclear, supply and energy safety guarantees, exchange of captives in all-for-all format, and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. The Ukrainian leader also requested safety guarantees for himself and suggested the creation of an international tool that would allow using Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for the damages.

