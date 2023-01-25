UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Kuleba Says EU Considering Deliveries Of F-16s To Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Ukraine's Kuleba Says EU Considering Deliveries of F-16s to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that the European Union is considering the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev.

"- F-16s now? - Yes. - I am taking it to work, my friend," Kuleba published a dialogue with his alleged "European counterpart" on Facebook (banned in Russia), adding that this is the question he received from his interlocutor.

Kuleba said in March, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, that Ukraine requires deliveries of military aviation and missile defense equipment the most.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

