Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Ukraine's Kuleba Says EU Ready to Help Mitigate Consequences of Kakhovka Dam Breach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a conversation with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that the EU is ready to provide the necessary assistance to mitigate the consequences of the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"The EU is ready to provide necessary assistance and humanitarian aid to mitigate the consequences of this Russia-made disaster," Kuleba wrote on Twitter after a conversation with Borrell. He did not support his claims of Russia's involvement by any evidence.

The upper part of the Kakhovka plant on the Dnipro River was damaged by shelling overnight to Tuesday. The shelling did not destroy the plant's dam completely but caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

