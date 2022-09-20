UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Not Going To Meet With Lavrov During UNGA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Ukraine's top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday he has no plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

"No," he said when asked whether he is going to meet with Lavrov.

Kuleba will chair a ministerial event on "bringing Russia to international responsibility," a high-level event on civilian nuclear facility security in armed conflicts, and a high-level event on global food security, among other events, the ministry said.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on Tuesday. The main event the general debate during which world leaders gather to discuss world issues starts on September 20. The 77th high-level week of the UN General Assembly is the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

