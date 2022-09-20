UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Upcoming Referenda On Joining Russia Will 'Change Nothing'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday on the margins of the UN General Assembly meeting that the upcoming referenda in the regions in eastern and southern Ukraine on whether to join Russia will not change anything

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday on the margins of the UN General Assembly meeting that the upcoming referenda in the regions in eastern and southern Ukraine on whether to join Russia will not change anything.

"The referenda will change nothing... Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say," Kuleba said.

The Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics said they will hold referenda from September 23-27 on joining Russia after their parliaments passed laws allowing such a vote to take place. Officials in the Russian-controlled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have also requested a referendum on joining Russia.

Kuleba is scheduled to chair a ministerial event on "bringing Russia to international responsibility," a high-level event on civilian nuclear facility security in armed conflicts and a high-level event on global food security, among other events.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN General Assembly kicked off its 77th session. The main event - the general debate during which world leaders gather to discuss global issues - will start on Tuesday.

The 77th session is the first in-person gathering of the UN General Assembly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic measures in 2020.

