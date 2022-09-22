Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he will meet with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard to discuss Mexico's proposal to establish a committee to facilitate peace in Ukraine

"I am going to see the Mexican Foreign Minister in the afternoon and we will discuss the proposal," Kuleba said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ebrard informed the UN Security Council about Mexico's proposal to establish a committee to facilitate peace in Ukraine with the participation of others heads of state and government and possibly including Pope Francis.

Ebrard said Mexico wants to facilitate dialogue and create new instruments of mediation to build trust and expressed hope the UN General Assembly will approve the initiative.

The international community must act and commit to the preservation of peace because accepting war is effectively choosing to end up in the abyss, Ebrard added.