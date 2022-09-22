UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Will Discuss Mexico Peace Proposal With Foreign Minister Ebrard

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Will Discuss Mexico Peace Proposal With Foreign Minister Ebrard

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he will meet with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard to discuss Mexico's proposal to establish a committee to facilitate peace in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he will meet with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard to discuss Mexico's proposal to establish a committee to facilitate peace in Ukraine.

"I am going to see the Mexican Foreign Minister in the afternoon and we will discuss the proposal," Kuleba said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ebrard informed the UN Security Council about Mexico's proposal to establish a committee to facilitate peace in Ukraine with the participation of others heads of state and government and possibly including Pope Francis.

Ebrard said Mexico wants to facilitate dialogue and create new instruments of mediation to build trust and expressed hope the UN General Assembly will approve the initiative.

The international community must act and commit to the preservation of peace because accepting war is effectively choosing to end up in the abyss, Ebrard added.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Mexico Government

Recent Stories

PFA sets up diet awareness camp at Queen Mary Coll ..

PFA sets up diet awareness camp at Queen Mary College

5 minutes ago
 Orban wants EU sanctions on Russia lifted by year ..

Orban wants EU sanctions on Russia lifted by year end: report

5 minutes ago
 Upcoming Conscription Unrelated to Russia's Operat ..

Upcoming Conscription Unrelated to Russia's Operation in Ukraine - General Staff

7 minutes ago
 Acting Governor congratulates Pashtun community on ..

Acting Governor congratulates Pashtun community on Culture Day

7 minutes ago
 Russia says 10,000 volunteer for Ukraine fight in ..

Russia says 10,000 volunteer for Ukraine fight in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Taiwan, Czech Republic to Boost Cooperation on Sem ..

Taiwan, Czech Republic to Boost Cooperation on Semiconductors - Taiwan Administr ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.