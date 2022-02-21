MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that he would propose to the European Union's foreign ministers to start imposing sanctions on Russia.

"We expect decisions, there are plenty of decisions that the EU can make now to send clear messages to Russia, that its escalation will not be tolerated and Ukraine will not be left on its own.

This includes not only political messaging but also some very specific acts like supporting the development of our defense sector, supporting Ukraine's cybersecurity, imposing some of the sanctions. This is the message that I will convey to my colleagues today that we believe that are good and legitimate reasons to impose at least some of the sanctions now to demonstrate that the EU is not only talking to talk about sanctions but also is walking the walk," Kuleba said, arriving at Foreign Affairs Agriculture and Fisheries Council.