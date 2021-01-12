UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Lekhim Plans To Launch Production Of China-Produced COVID Vaccine In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Ukraine's Lekhim Plans to Launch Production of China-Produced COVID Vaccine in 2022

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim intends to launch production of vaccines against coronavirus infection, which are now produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, in 2022.

In mid-December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had set a task for Health Minister Maksym Stepanov to receive the vaccine in January, or at least in February. According to Stepanov, technical documents have already been signed with COVAX for the supply of 8 million doses of the vaccine. Later, the health ministry signed a contract for the delivery of another 1.9 million doses of the vaccine against coronavirus produced by Sinovac Biotech as soon as possible.

"In March 2021, Ukraine will be able to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus produced by Sinovac Biotech, the effectiveness of which has been proven by clinical trials, and in 2022, it will be able to launch vaccine production at the Ukrainian enterprise Lekhim-Kharkiv.

Lekhim and Sinovac Biotech reached an agreement in negotiations regarding cooperation on the distribution and localization of production in Ukraine of a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, for a period of five years," the Ukrainian company said in a statement.

It is noted that in addition to the sale of the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine, the cooperation involves the organization of large-scale production of finished dosage forms of vaccines, including CoronaVac, in Ukraine from 2022, and it is planned to organize a full production cycle of the main list of vaccines from 2025.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Company Sale Enterprise January February March From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

25 minutes ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

46 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

25 minutes ago

UK Vaccinated About 40% of Nationals Aged 80 Again ..

13 minutes ago

Top US Lawmaker Urges Reversal of Houthis Terroris ..

13 minutes ago

Explosion at Gold Mine in Eastern China Leaves 22 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.