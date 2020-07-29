KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the upcoming local elections would be conducted with coronavirus-related restrictions and therefore require an early elaboration of an appropriate procedure.

Zelenskyy discussed the October local elections at a conference call with the country's government and law enforcement officials earlier in the day.

"Obviously, the upcoming elections will be held against the background of certain restrictions due to coronavirus infection. We have to elaborate mechanisms, procedures and funding already now to ensure the safety of Ukrainians and allow them to vote freely for candidates," Zelenskyy said, as quoted in a press release on his official website.

According to the Ukrainian health authorities' latest figures, the country has 67,597 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,650 deaths and 37,394 recoveries.

The local elections across Ukraine are scheduled to take place on October 25, except in the eastern breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including areas both within and outside of Kiev's control. These regions, referred to together as Donbas, are expected to continue to be lead by military-civilian administrations.