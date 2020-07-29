UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Local Elections To Be Held With COVID-19 Restrictions - President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Ukraine's Local Elections to Be Held With COVID-19 Restrictions - President

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the upcoming local elections would be conducted with coronavirus-related restrictions and therefore require an early elaboration of an appropriate procedure.

Zelenskyy discussed the October local elections at a conference call with the country's government and law enforcement officials earlier in the day.

"Obviously, the upcoming elections will be held against the background of certain restrictions due to coronavirus infection. We have to elaborate mechanisms, procedures and funding already now to ensure the safety of Ukrainians and allow them to vote freely for candidates," Zelenskyy said, as quoted in a press release on his official website.

According to the Ukrainian health authorities' latest figures, the country has 67,597 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,650 deaths and 37,394 recoveries.

The local elections across Ukraine are scheduled to take place on October 25, except in the eastern breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including areas both within and outside of Kiev's control. These regions, referred to together as Donbas, are expected to continue to be lead by military-civilian administrations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Vote Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Lead October Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

11 minutes ago

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

1 hour ago

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

2 hours ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

2 hours ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.