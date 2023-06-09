MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost 680 soldiers, 35 tanks, 37 units of other military equipment in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in these areas during the past amounted to 680 Ukrainian military, 35 tanks, 11 infantry fighting vehicles, 19 armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, including three HMMWVs (high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles), as well as a French-made CAESAR self-propelled artillery gun," the ministry said.

Overall, in the past two days Russia has destroyed over 150 Ukrainian tanks, the ministry concluded.