Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Ukraine's Loses Over 400 Soldiers in Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman Directions - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in Krasnyi Lyman and Donetsk direction during offensive attempts over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions.

The ministry added that it repelled two attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman direction and seven attacks in the Donetsk direction.

"More than 100 Ukrainian servicemen, four armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts were destroyed in a day (in the Krasnyi Lyman direction)," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Ukraine lost "up to 325 soldiers, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles," in the Donetsk direction.

