Ukraine's Losses Amount To 25-30% Of Equipment Volume Delivered To From Abroad - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Ukraine's losses amount to 25-30% of the equipment volume that was delivered from abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Ukraine's losses amount to 25-30% of the equipment volume that was delivered from abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"According to my calculations, this is about 25% or maybe 30% of the volume of the equipment that was delivered from abroad, that is about it. It seems to me that if they objectively calculate them, they will agree with this number, but as far as I have seen from open sources, Western sources, that is almost what they say, I think. So the offensive is underway, and the results today are what I just said," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents

Ukraine lost 160 tanks and 360 armored vehicles during the counteroffensive, and this is only what Moscow sees, the president added.

"As for armored vehicles, there are even more serious (losses). They have lost over 160 tanks and over 360 armored vehicles of various types during this time. This is just what we register. There are also losses that we do not see, which are inflicted by high-precision long-range weapons on clusters of personnel and equipment. So in fact, there are more of them, these losses, on the part of Ukraine," Putin concluded.

