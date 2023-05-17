(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Ukrainian military lost up to 360 soldiers and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The total losses of the enemy in the Donetsk direction amounted to 360 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, four armored personnel carriers, five armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, an L-119 howitzer made in the UK, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministry said that the Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Luhansk People's Republic.

"Over 30 Ukrainian servicemen and one tank were destroyed. In total, more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two armored personnel carriers, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Lyman direction in a day," the ministry said.