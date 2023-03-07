UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Losses Growing, Exceeded 11,000 People In February - Russian Defense Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) NATO's increasing arms supplies to Kiev do not lead to the success of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield, losses among the military personnel of Ukraine are growing, Russian Defense Ministre Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The support of the Kiev regime by NATO countries does not lead to the success of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. On the contrary, there is a significant increase in losses among the personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces," Shoigu said at a meeting with the armed forces' leadership.

In February alone, Ukraine's losses increased by more than 40% month-on-month and exceeded 11,000, the minister added.

