Ukraine's Lviv Sets Up Public Nativity Scene With Figures Of Biden, Nationalist Bandera

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Ukraine's Lviv Sets Up Public Nativity Scene With Figures of Biden, Nationalist Bandera

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Authorities of Ukraine's Lviv region have installed a Christmas nativity scene featuring miniature figures of US President Joe Biden and controversial Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera in the Nahuyevychi State Historical and Cultural Preserve.

"The Christmas nativity scene was installed in the Nahuyevychi State Historical and Cultural Preserve near the literary museum. Among the traditional biblical characters, there are figures of the three Hutsuls (Ukrainian ethnic group), Biden and Bandera," the regional council said in a statement on Friday.

Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist leader who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for mass atrocities against civilians as a leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA, extremist organization banned in Russia). The UPA operated mainly in western Ukraine and fought against Soviet forces in cooperation with Nazi Germany. The UPA had many crimes to their credit, including the Volhynia massacre, a mass slaughter of the Polish population residing in Volhynia and Galicia in 1943.

