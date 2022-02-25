UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Marine Unit Asks DPR For Corridor To Enter Republic, Hand Over Arms - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) A marine unit of the Ukrainian forces' 36th brigade has asked the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) for a corridor to enter the republic and hand over their weapons, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

The marine unit contacted the command of the DPR People's Militia and requested a corridor to enter the territory of the republic, the official said, adding that after surrendering their weapons, they will also be able to return to their families.

