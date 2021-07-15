UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Medvedchuk Appeals Court Decision To Extend His House Arrest - Lawmaker

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Lawyers of Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of political office of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, have appealed an earlier decision by a court to extend his house arrest, member of Ukrainian parliament Renat Kuzmin said on Thursday.

In May, Medvedchuk, an advocate for dialogue with Russia, was placed under house arrest until July 9, which was later extended until September 7. Medvedchuk announced that he was going to appeal the decision.

"Medvedchuk's lawyers have filed an appeal concerning the extension of the house arrest.

Will the judges of the appellate court be able to make a legal and fair decision? The hearing will be interesting," Kuzmin wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said in May that Medvedchuk and the People's Deputy of Ukraine, Taras Kozak, were suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea. On May 13, a Kiev court placed Medvedchuk, who pleads not guilty, under house arrest. Medvedchuk himself has described the case against him as political persecution.

