KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) A Ukrainian lawmaker from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, on Wednesday arrived at the office of the country's prosecutor general to participate in legal proceedings and said that he considers himself innocent.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said that members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, were suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea.

"Of course I'm ready [for the arrest]. Of course, today I know the nature of power, abuse of power, I want to tell you that I am ready for any outcome, but I think that this is illegal and this will be a gross violation of the norms of the constitution and the current criminal procedure legislation because for this [the arrest] there is no reason," Medvedchuk told reporters outside the prosecutor general's office, adding that he considers himself innocent.