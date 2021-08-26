(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political office of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, has filed a second lawsuit against the Ukrainian government with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), citing a violation of his right to defense, justice and personal freedom, allied lawmaker Renat Kuzmin said on Thursday.

Medvedchuk filed the first suit in June, stating that the criminal prosecution against him initiated by the Ukrainian government was politically motivated.

"Medvedchuk has filed the second lawsuit against Ukraine with the ECHR.

The first one, as is known, was accepted by the European court and may be considered on a priority basis in the nearest future. This time [the lawsuit] concerns the gross violation of the right to defense, right to justice and personal freedom," Kuzmin said.

On May 11, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that Medvedchuk, an advocate of rapprochement with Russia, is suspected of treason and embezzlement. Two days later, a Kiev court placed the politician under house arrest. Medvedchuk has pleaded not guilty.