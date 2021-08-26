UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Medvedchuk Files Second Rights Violation Lawsuit Against Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:21 PM

Ukraine's Medvedchuk Files Second Rights Violation Lawsuit Against Gov't

Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political office of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, has filed a second lawsuit against the Ukrainian government with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), citing a violation of his right to defense, justice and personal freedom, allied lawmaker Renat Kuzmin said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political office of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, has filed a second lawsuit against the Ukrainian government with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), citing a violation of his right to defense, justice and personal freedom, allied lawmaker Renat Kuzmin said on Thursday.

Medvedchuk filed the first suit in June, stating that the criminal prosecution against him initiated by the Ukrainian government was politically motivated.

"Medvedchuk has filed the second lawsuit against Ukraine with the ECHR.

The first one, as is known, was accepted by the European court and may be considered on a priority basis in the nearest future. This time [the lawsuit] concerns the gross violation of the right to defense, right to justice and personal freedom," Kuzmin said.

On May 11, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that Medvedchuk, an advocate of rapprochement with Russia, is suspected of treason and embezzlement. Two days later, a Kiev court placed the politician under house arrest. Medvedchuk has pleaded not guilty.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev May June Criminals Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

AED6.2 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in ..

AED6.2 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

27 minutes ago
 UNHCR honours Jawaher Al Qasimi’s humanitarian l ..

UNHCR honours Jawaher Al Qasimi’s humanitarian leadership

42 minutes ago
 Rasheed lauds PM's address in highlighting key ach ..

Rasheed lauds PM's address in highlighting key achievements of govt

2 minutes ago
 Rain, wind with thunder shower forecast for KP

Rain, wind with thunder shower forecast for KP

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Expresses S ..

UN Chief Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Expresses Support for Families of Those K ..

2 minutes ago
 Mali ex-PM Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga held in graft p ..

Mali ex-PM Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga held in graft probe

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.