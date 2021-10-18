UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Medvedchuk Not Interested In Potential Exchange

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life, stressed that he holds only a Ukrainian citizenship and is not interested in a possible exchange, mentioned by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Medvedcuk is currently on house arrest until December 7 for alleged "schemes" for importing coal from the self-proclaimed people's republics in Ukraine's south-east. Zelenskyy earlier said he could consider the possibility to exchange Medvedchuk if he had Russian citizenship.

"I have not had and do not have any other citizenship except Ukrainian .

.. The fact that the president ignores the constitutional principle of presumption of innocence and allows himself to talk about an exchange shows that the country has slipped into legal and moral abyss and has practically ceased existence as a legal state. In addition, I believe that the president should not bother himself with considering an exchange. This idea is invalid, and I am not interested in it at all, " Medvedchuk said in a statement released on the website of his political party on Monday.

