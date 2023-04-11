MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The output of Ukraine's metal processing industry dropped 66.5% in 2022 from the year before, Ukrainian media reported Monday.

The metal industry, seen as a pillar of the national economy, has been affected by the destruction of large enterprises, labor shortages and mounting logistics costs, the Strana daily reported, citing official figures.

Deputy Finance Minister Oleksandr Kava admitted that Ukraine was having problems exporting pig iron and steel. Ore mining was down 61% compared to 2021, according to statistics.

Experts told Strana that Ukraine, which relies on foreign assistance for more than 60% of its budget, needed billions of Dollars and unfettered access to its southern ports to revive the metal industry.