KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter made an emergency landing during an exercise on the coast of the Sea of Azov, the Ukrainian Military Portal reported on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the country's defense ministry reported that the marines were practicing combat shooting and landing skills on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

According to the portal, one of the Mi-8 helicopters made a hard landing on the shore and the chopper's landing gear broke.