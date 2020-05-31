UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Mi-8 Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Off Sea Of Azov - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 03:40 PM

Ukraine's Mi-8 Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Off Sea of Azov - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter made an emergency landing during an exercise on the coast of the Sea of Azov, the Ukrainian Military Portal reported on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the country's defense ministry reported that the marines were practicing combat shooting and landing skills on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

According to the portal, one of the Mi-8 helicopters made a hard landing on the shore and the chopper's landing gear broke.

