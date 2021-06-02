(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The continued militarization of Ukraine by the West impedes the normalization of the situation in the country and the region, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during an Arria Formula meeting on Wednesday.

"There should be no illusions - the continued militarization of Ukraine by the Western countries, the support of drawing up forces to the Contact Line in Donbas and the NATO exercises, such as "Defender Europe 2021" or any other, are not bringing the normalization of the situation in Ukraine and in the region any closer," Nebenzia said at the informal meeting of the UN Security Council.

The diplomat also pointed out unless the Western countries stop encouraging Kiev's violence and "unabated nationalism," the war in Ukraine will remain far from resolution.

On November 21, 2013, protests broke out in Ukraine due to the authorities' decision to halt policy aimed at reaching an association agreement with the European Union. The mass demonstrations led to a coup culminating in the ousting of then Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

During clashes between the security forces and protesters, more than one hundred people died. Subsequent Ukrainian authorities headed by President Poroshenko blamed Yanukovich.

In April 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in its eastern region of Donbas after they refused to recognize the new government due to legitimacy concerns.