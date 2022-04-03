(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Russia has almost destroyed Ukraine's military capabilities during the ongoing operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"The demilitarization is in full swing and the military potential, the infrastructure is largely destroyed during the special operation," Peskov told the Belarus 1 broadcaster.