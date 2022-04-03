UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2022

Russia has almost destroyed Ukraine's military capabilities during the ongoing operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Russia has almost destroyed Ukraine's military capabilities during the ongoing operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"The demilitarization is in full swing and the military potential, the infrastructure is largely destroyed during the special operation," Peskov told the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

