MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 310 soldiers and 22 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk direction ...

over the past day, up to 310 Ukrainian military personnel, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, nine armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and two Msta-B howitzers were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement, adding that up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the Lyman direction.