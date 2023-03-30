MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Ukraine has lost over 340 soldiers and foreign mercenaries, as well as 24 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the Donetsk direction ...

over the past day, over 340 Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, six armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles, one installation of the Uragan MLRS, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement, adding that approximately 180 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the Lyman and Kupyansk directions.