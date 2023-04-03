(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 285 soldiers and foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction ... over the past day, up to 285 Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries have been eliminated," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, one armored combat vehicle, eight vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, four D-30 howitzers, and two ammunition depots were destroyed, the ministry said.