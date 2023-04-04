(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 225 military in the Krasnyi Lyman direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day in the given (Krasnyi Lyman) direction, up to 225 Ukrainian military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-30 howitzer have been eliminated," the ministry said in a statement.