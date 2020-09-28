UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Military Exporter Says Contract For Supply Of An-178 Plane With Peru Still Valid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:58 PM

Ukraine's Military Exporter Says Contract for Supply of An-178 Plane With Peru Still Valid

Ukraine's state-owned military export company SpetsTechnoExport on Monday pushed back against reports regarding its inability to supply the An-178 military transport aircraft to Peru

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Ukraine's state-owned military export company SpetsTechnoExport on Monday pushed back against reports regarding its inability to supply the An-178 military transport aircraft to Peru.

Last week, a source in the field of military and technological cooperation told Sputnik that Lima had suspended the 2019 contract to replace the national police's current An-32 plane with a Ukrainian An-178. According to the source, the Ukrainian side deliberately misled the other side by claiming it could manufacture the plane without using Russian components.

"The foreign economic contract between SE [State Enterprise] SpetsTechnoExport and the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Peru is in force and corresponds to the mutual interest.

So, the information about the Peruvian Interior Ministry suspending the contract to purchase the An-178 plane does not correspond to reality," the company told the Ukrainian Novoe Vremya news outlet.

The firm added that all the works were being performed on schedule and that the plane's airframe had been assembled in August.

The Antonov An-178 is a short-range medium-airlift military transport aircraft designed for firefighting, search and rescue operations in addition to military transport missions.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Company Lima Peru August 2019 All

Recent Stories

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

1 minute ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

14 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

30 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

46 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects flour sale points

3 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Proposes Prioritizing Vaccination ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.