KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Ukraine's state-owned military export company SpetsTechnoExport on Monday pushed back against reports regarding its inability to supply the An-178 military transport aircraft to Peru.

Last week, a source in the field of military and technological cooperation told Sputnik that Lima had suspended the 2019 contract to replace the national police's current An-32 plane with a Ukrainian An-178. According to the source, the Ukrainian side deliberately misled the other side by claiming it could manufacture the plane without using Russian components.

"The foreign economic contract between SE [State Enterprise] SpetsTechnoExport and the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Peru is in force and corresponds to the mutual interest.

So, the information about the Peruvian Interior Ministry suspending the contract to purchase the An-178 plane does not correspond to reality," the company told the Ukrainian Novoe Vremya news outlet.

The firm added that all the works were being performed on schedule and that the plane's airframe had been assembled in August.

The Antonov An-178 is a short-range medium-airlift military transport aircraft designed for firefighting, search and rescue operations in addition to military transport missions.