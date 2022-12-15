DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The Ukrainian military on Thursday morning fired 40 rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems at the Voroshilovsky and Kiev districts of the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said.

"A shelling by Ukrainian armed formations was recorded in the direction: 7:00 a.m. (local time, 04:00 GMT) - the village of Tonenke - the city of Donetsk (Voroshilovsky, Kiev districts): 40 rockets were fired from BM-21 Grad," the office said on Telegram.