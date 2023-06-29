Open Menu

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Complains Partners Calling For Active Offensive - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The Ukrainian military intelligence has complained that some partners are urging Kiev to move forward and fight "violently" in their counteroffensive against Russian troops, The Economist reported Wednesday, citing a source with Ukraine's intelligence.

"Let me put this as diplomatically as I can ... Certain partners are telling us to go forward and fight violently, but they also take their time delivering the hardware and weapons we need," the source said.

The source noted that Ukraine's military commanders want to protect their depleted forces, adding that Kiev's troops are moving as fast as they can, while Western advisers urge them that a lack of shock and momentum will cost more lives in the longer term.

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions, but without success. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counteroffensive. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the progress was "slower than desired."

