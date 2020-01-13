MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksiy Danilov, said that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's jet would return from Tehran with all the 11 nationals who were killed in the plane crash in Iran.

The Boeing 737-800 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. The aircraft was flying to Kiev. According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, 82 victims were Iranian citizens, 63 Canadian, 11 Ukrainian, 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three victims were citizens of the United Kingdom.

Most of them were students.

"The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's plane will return from Tehran only after completing all the procedures and when we are able to pick up the bodies of all 11 Ukrainian citizens who died in a plane crash," Danilov wrote on Facebook.

He added that, if necessary, additional forces would be sent.

On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a retaliatory strike from the US.