Ukraine's Military Says No Plans For Entry Of Forces To Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea Exist

Published February 04, 2022 | 02:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Kiev did not develop any plans for entry of forces to territory controlled by self-proclaimed Donbas republics and Crimea, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military, Valeriy Zaluzhny, said on Thursday.

"There were no orders regarding the planning of an operation to enter the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk or the temporarily occupied Crimea ... there were no such conversations and no plans were developed," Zaluzhny told the 1+1 broadcaster.

>