SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near the village of Chonhar, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said early on Thursday.

"The criminal Kiev regime committed barbaric shelling of civilian objects - bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near Chonhar," Saldo said on Telegram.

He added that Kiev wants to intimidate residents of the Kherson Region and sow panic among the population, but they will not succeed.

"We know how to repair bridges quickly: the passage of vehicles will be restored very soon," he added.

Saldo said that the United Kingdom's Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attack, according to the preliminary assessment.

"The roadway on the bridges was damaged. There are no human casualties," he said.

The traffic between the Kherson Region and the Crimea continues on reserve routes, Saldo added.

Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram that bomb disposal technicians were examining the sites of the Ukrainian strike on the Chonhar bridge. He confirmed that there were no casualties, adding that the information about the possibility of traffic across the bridge would be available within an hour.