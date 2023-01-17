The head of the board of Ukraine's largest gas company, Naftogaz, Oleksiy Chernyshov, on Tuesday called for the country's internal corruption to be addressed, as well as problems related to corporate governance and public and judicial reforms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The head of the board of Ukraine's largest gas company, Naftogaz, Oleksiy Chernyshov, on Tuesday called for the country's internal corruption to be addressed, as well as problems related to corporate governance and public and judicial reforms.

"The next enemy Ukraine should fight is internal enemy which definitely lies in the area of anti-corruption, corporate governance, reforms agenda, judicial reform, all the factors that are desperately needed to this country regardless of the war. Let us remember, did Ukraine suffer from equity shortage before the war, yes, we still are looking for international investments .

.. and others," Chernyshov said during the debate Ukraine: What Next? at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.

Chernyshov also said domestic issues should start being tackled right now, without waiting for the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine to end, because once the conflict is over, nobody will be "willing to invest in the country which is not reformed."

According to Transparency International's 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index, Ukraine was ranked 122 out of 180 countries, next to states such as Gabon, Mexico and Niger.