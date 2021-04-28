UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Naftogaz CEO Says Learned About His 'Resignation' From News

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Ukraine's Naftogaz CEO Says Learned About His 'Resignation' From News

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev said on Wednesday that he learned about his alleged dismissal from the news and did not in fact tender resignation.

Earlier on Wednesday, lawmaker Olga Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk wrote in her Telegram channel that the cabinet fired Kobolyev.

"I learned about my dismissal from the news. I cannot comment. I have not submitted any letters," Kobolyev wrote on Facebook.

