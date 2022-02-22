UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Naftogaz Chief Sees 'Resistance' In EU To 'Meaningful' Russia Sanctions

There has been strong resistance within the European Union to "meaningful" sanctions on Russia following the latter's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donbas republics as independent, Yuriy Vitrenko, CEO of Ukraine's Naftogaz oil and gas company, told Newsweek

"I think that we'll see a lot of resistance from many vested interests not to impose meaningful sanctions," Vitrenko said.

Russia, he stated, is "not afraid" of threats.

"You cannot influence Putin's behavior just with threats ... When he does something bad there are no consequences, it encourages him to do it again," the executive argued.

A weak Western response to Russia's actions would be dangerous for Kiev, according to Vitrenko.

"The problem is, unfortunately, that the combination of economic hardship and Russian propaganda paves the way for social unrest, with at least some social groups inside Ukraine welcoming Russian annexation," he said.

"That's his preferred scenario."

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, saying that the decision was long overdue.

The US is expected to unveil new sanctions on Tuesday. The European Commission has said that EU sanctions will affect individuals who supported the decision to recognize the two republics, as well as organizations operating in these regions.

In recent months, Kiev and the West have actively accused Russia of plans to invade Ukraine, while Moscow has maintained that it has no such intention, expressing concern over NATO's activities near Russian borders, as well as increased military support from Western nations to Ukraine.

