UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Naftogaz Reaffirms Readiness To Extend Gas Transit Deal With Russia's Gazprom

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:53 PM

Ukraine is ready to extend the gas transit contract with Russia's Gazprom but insists on maintaining gas transportation volumes of the European companies, Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Wednesday following negotiations with Berlin

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Ukraine is ready to extend the gas transit contract with Russia's Gazprom but insists on maintaining gas transportation volumes of the European companies, Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Wednesday following negotiations with Berlin.

"The volumes that are now coming through Ukraine should be transferred to long-term contracts with European companies. We must secure guarantees that transit via Ukraine will be preserved. We are ready to discuss the extension of our gas transit contract with Gazprom, we briefed our German partners on this. But the fact of extension is not a sufficient guarantee of preserving the transit through Ukraine. For this, we primarily need contracts with European companies," Vitrenko told reporters.

