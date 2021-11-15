Ukraine will take part in the certification procedure for the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, this decision was made by the German regulator BNetzA, Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Naftogaz of Ukraine will take part in the certification procedure for the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, this decision was made by the German regulator BNetzA, Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said.

Naftogaz will soon provide its legal position to BNetzA regarding the impossibility of certification of Nord Stream 2 in its current form, Vitrenko added.