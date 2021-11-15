UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Naftogaz To Take Part In Certification Of Nord Stream 2 Operator - CEO

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

Ukraine will take part in the certification procedure for the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, this decision was made by the German regulator BNetzA, Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Naftogaz of Ukraine will take part in the certification procedure for the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, this decision was made by the German regulator BNetzA, Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said.

"Naftogaz will take part in the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 operator! This decision was made by German regulator BNetzA," Vitrenko said on Facebook.

Naftogaz will soon provide its legal position to BNetzA regarding the impossibility of certification of Nord Stream 2 in its current form, Vitrenko added.

