Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Agency (NAPC) has canceled a number of anti-corruption checks at state-owned enterprises on Monday due to a decision by the Constitutional Court, which partially overturned anti-corruption reform

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Agency (NAPC) has canceled a number of anti-corruption checks at state-owned enterprises on Monday due to a decision by the Constitutional Court, which partially overturned anti-corruption reform.

In October, the court� overturned a number of anti-corruption norms in the legislation, including criminal liability for declaring false information. The opposition parties said that the court's decision could have negative consequences for Ukraine's European integration. In the president's office, the decision was called unlawful and the Cabinet ordered to resume access to the register bypassing the decision of the court.

"According to the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine ... The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is deprived of the right to carry out inspections of the organization of work to prevent and identify corruption," the press service of the NAPC said.

NAPK stops inspections at the State Agency for Highways (Ukravtodor), the National Agency for the identification, search and management of assets received through corruption and other crimes, at the Ukraine's Ombudsman's secretariat, as well as at Energoatom company.