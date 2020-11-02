UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Agency Stops Checking State-Owned Enterprises

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:50 PM

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Agency Stops Checking State-Owned Enterprises

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Agency (NAPC) has canceled a number of anti-corruption checks at state-owned enterprises on Monday due to a decision by the Constitutional Court, which partially overturned anti-corruption reform

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Agency (NAPC) has canceled a number of anti-corruption checks at state-owned enterprises on Monday due to a decision by the Constitutional Court, which partially overturned anti-corruption reform.

In October, the court� overturned a number of anti-corruption norms in the legislation, including criminal liability for declaring false information. The opposition parties said that the court's decision could have negative consequences for Ukraine's European integration. In the president's office, the decision was called unlawful and the Cabinet ordered to resume access to the register bypassing the decision of the court.

"According to the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine ... The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is deprived of the right to carry out inspections of the organization of work to prevent and identify corruption," the press service of the NAPC said.

NAPK stops inspections at the State Agency for Highways (Ukravtodor), the National Agency for the identification, search and management of assets received through corruption and other crimes, at the Ukraine's Ombudsman's secretariat, as well as at Energoatom company.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Company October Criminals Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Wants Good Relations With Germany Despite N ..

3 minutes ago

Roscosmos Confirms Russia Plans to Send 2 Modules ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against G ..

4 minutes ago

Ayaz Sadiq irresponsible statement promoted narrat ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Chief Says to Self-Quarantine Following Contac ..

4 minutes ago

Six day polio eradication campaign starts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.