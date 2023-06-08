UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's National Broadcasting Council Revokes Licenses Of 7 Opposition Channels

Ukraine's National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting announced on Thursday that it had revoked the licenses of seven opposition channels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Ukraine's National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting announced on Thursday that it had revoked the licenses of seven opposition channels.

"Seven media broadcasting licenses were revoked under personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) applied to them by decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in 2021 and 2022.

Such companies include: LLC 'Nash 365'('NASH'), LLC 'Nash Prague' ('Maxi-TV'), LLC 'Novosti 24 Hours' ('NEWSONE'), LLC '112-TV' ('112 Ukraine'), LLC 'Teleprostranstvo' (UKRLIVE), LLC 'Time Media' ('FIRST INDEPENDENT'), LLC 'New Communications' (Z ZIK)," the statement said.

