Ukraine's National Security Chief Rejects Orthodox Christmas Truce With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 11:41 PM

The secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council rejected on Thursday the Russian offer of truce during Orthodox Christmas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council rejected on Thursday the Russian offer of truce during Orthodox Christmas.

"There are no talks underway with them (Russians) about any ceasefire or a date. This has nothing to do with us," Olexiy Danilov told Ukraine's Channel 24.

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Christian Church, proposed a 36-hour ceasefire starting Friday noon (9:00 GMT) to mark Christmas. President Vladimir Putin backed the proposal and ordered the firing to stop along the line of contact.

The UN secretary general's spokesman said that Antonio Guterres would welcome a pause in fighting between Ukrainians and Russians during the holy period.

But Washington and Berlin rejected the offer of truce. US President Joe Biden suggested that Putin was "trying to find some oxygen," while top German diplomat Annalena Baerbock argued that a truce would bring "neither freedom nor security."

