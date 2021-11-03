UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's National Security Council Denies Reports Of Russian Buildup On Eastern Border

The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council on Tuesday denied media reports of Russia pulling troops to the country's eastern flank

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council on Tuesday denied media reports of Russia pulling troops to the country's eastern flank.

The Washington Post cited sources as saying over the weekend that US and European officials were concerned about alleged movement of Russian military personnel on the border.

"We are not observing Russian troop activity near the Ukrainian border. The situation looks regular, and we're closely watching the process. What happens tomorrow will be clear tomorrow," Oleksiy Danilov was quoted as saying by Liga.

net, a Ukrainian news website.

A Pentagon spokesperson told a news briefing on Monday that the United States was aware of reports of unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine and was monitoring the region closely.

Ukraine's western allies accused Russia in spring of amassing troops on its western border with Ukraine. Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia did not mean to threaten anyone and was free to rotate military units within its territory.

