Ukraine's National Union Of Journalists Robbed Overnight - Head

Ukraine's National Union of Journalists Robbed Overnight - Head

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Unknown burglars stole documents and valuables from the National Union of Journalists in the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev overnight, the union's president, Sergiy Tomilenko said on Thursday.

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Unknown burglars stole documents and valuables from the National Union of Journalists in the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev overnight, the union's president, Sergiy Tomilenko said on Thursday.

"The Union of Journalists on Khreshchatyk [Street in downtown Kiev] was robbed ...

Last night, unknown people entered my office and reception and committed a robbery. The office safe was damaged. It contained some office documents and my own funds ... Some office documents were found on the floor, some on the desk, the boxes were open. Documents and valuables have disappeared � we'll still find out," Tomilenko wrote on his Facebook page in the morning.

The journalist added that the crime was reported to the police and investigative measures were underway.

