Ukraine's NATO, EU Prospects Depend On Kiev, Not Brussels - Lithuanian President

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:51 AM

Ukraine's NATO, EU Prospects Depend on Kiev, Not Brussels - Lithuanian President

Ukraine's potential membership in the EU and NATO depends on the actions of Kiev rather than Brussels, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Ukraine's potential membership in the EU and NATO depends on the actions of Kiev rather than Brussels, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday.

On Monday, Poland marks the 230th anniversary of the first national constitution. The leaders of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia arrived in Warsaw for the Constitution Day celebrations.

"I would like to emphasize that I believe in the future of Ukraine, but at the same time I would like to say that the actions that will lead Ukraine to the EU and NATO should be taken from within by [Ukrainians themselves], thanks to their spirit," Nauseda said.

According to him, the EU member states will provide all the necessary conditions to assist Ukraine in its aspirations.

"But the best way to ensure the success of the reforms is to show the prospect, the outcome of this process, which is Ukraine's membership in the EU and, probably, NATO .

.. Everything is in the hands of the Ukrainians. We believe in the European prospect of Ukraine," Nauseda noted.

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, the unicameral legislature, canceled the country's non-aligned status after a change of power in 2014, and proclaimed its intent to join NATO and the EU. In February 2019, the parliament adopted amendments to the constitution that enshrined Ukraine's aspirations for membership in the bloc and the alliance.

In 2020, NATO recognized Ukraine as an enhanced opportunities partner. This status is given to countries that make significant contributions to NATO operations and missions.

