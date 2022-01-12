UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's NATO Membership Currently Not On Agenda - Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) BERLIN - Ukraine's NATO membership is not being discussed at the moment, German Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

"It is clear that the basic principles of international law are still valid and not subject to discussion, and these basic principles provide that each country has the right to independently decide which union it belongs to .

.. But I want to make it clear that at the moment Ukraine's accession (to NATO) Is not being discussed," the spokesman said during a briefing.

