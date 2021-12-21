UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's NATO Membership Not Subject Of Negotiations With Russia - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 06:51 PM

Ukraine's decision to join NATO is not subject to a compromise or negotiations with Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

"We will never compromise on our right to defend our allies and we will never compromise on the right of each and every country in Europe, including Ukraine, to choose its own path," Stoltenberg told a briefing.

