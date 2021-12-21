(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Ukraine's decision to join NATO is not subject to a compromise or negotiations with Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We will never compromise on our right to defend our allies and we will never compromise on the right of each and every country in Europe, including Ukraine, to choose its own path," Stoltenberg told a briefing.