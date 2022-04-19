UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Neighbors Experience Currency Depreciation, May Face Economic Turmoil - IMF

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 08:18 PM

The conflict in Ukraine has affected neighboring economies due to currency depreciation and they may face economic turmoil that could lead to an even higher rate of inflation, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday

"Countries that have been closer to the epicenter of the war have seen their currency also depreciate as they are more affected," Gourinchas told reporters.

"As these currencies depreciate, that can create some turmoil in some of these economies, it could lead to additional inflation."

Gourinchas said such development could also create "financial fragilities" and did not rule out that the situation may deteriorate in the future.

The IMF has lowered its global economic growth forecast to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023 largely due to the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, according to its World Economic Outlook released earlier on Tuesday.

