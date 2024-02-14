(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Newly appointed Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Wednesday that the situation on the front line was precarious, following a visit to eastern Ukraine with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Russian forces over recent months have been pushing to capture the eastern industrial hub of Avdiivka, and have been claiming incremental gains in the costly battle.

"The operational environment is extremely complex and stressful. The Russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts and have a numerical advantage in personnel," Syrsky said in a statement on social media.

"We are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory and to hold the occupied positions," he added.

Avdiivka lies in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, which has seen the worst fighting of Russian's nearly two-year invasion and is claimed by the Kremlin to be part of Russia.

Syrsky said he and Umerov had also visited Ukrainian forces further north, near the town of Kupiansk, where Russian troops have been pressing Ukraine's positions.

"Based on the results of the work, a number of important decisions were made aimed at strengthening the combat capabilities of our military units and preventing enemy actions," Syrsky said, without providing details.