Ukraine's New Army Chief Visits Front, Says Situation 'extremely Complex'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Newly appointed Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Wednesday that the situation on the front line was precarious, following a visit to eastern Ukraine with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.
Russian forces over recent months have been pushing to capture the eastern industrial hub of Avdiivka, and have been claiming incremental gains in the costly battle.
"The operational environment is extremely complex and stressful. The Russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts and have a numerical advantage in personnel," Syrsky said in a statement on social media.
"We are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory and to hold the occupied positions," he added.
Avdiivka lies in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, which has seen the worst fighting of Russian's nearly two-year invasion and is claimed by the Kremlin to be part of Russia.
Syrsky said he and Umerov had also visited Ukrainian forces further north, near the town of Kupiansk, where Russian troops have been pressing Ukraine's positions.
"Based on the results of the work, a number of important decisions were made aimed at strengthening the combat capabilities of our military units and preventing enemy actions," Syrsky said, without providing details.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea23 seconds ago
-
From remote tribal areas to flooded cities, Indonesians go to polls40 minutes ago
-
Across the sea from Venice, Albanian studio crafts carnival masks50 minutes ago
-
Indian police blockade capital from protesting farmers1 hour ago
-
Education Minister meets with scholarship students in Canada1 hour ago
-
Saudi Economy Minister, Berlin global dialogue’s chairman discuss economic developments1 hour ago
-
Dutch Prime Minister receives Saudi Minister of Energy1 hour ago
-
Foreign Minister meets with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for consular affairs1 hour ago
-
Saudi Economy Minister, Berlin Global Dialogue’s Chairman discuss economic developments2 hours ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Alexander Stubb on winning Finland Presidential Election2 hours ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Alexander Stubb on Winning Finland Presidential Elec ..2 hours ago
-
Four people in Cambodia infected with HIV every day: AIDS authority2 hours ago