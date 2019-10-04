(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Ukrainian schools that use the Russian language during classes will transfer to schooling in Ukrainian beginning in September 2020 under the existing law, despite the authorities' statements that the legislation would be scrutinized, Ukraine's new Education Minister Hanna Novosad said on Friday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was sworn in as Ukraine's president in late May, has promised to check the Ukrainian law which stipulates the use of only Ukrainian in public life with regard to its compliance with the constitution. Zelenskyy has suggested that the former Ukrainian authorities had not held enough consultations with the public on the legislation.

"There are still schools where Russian is used. However, beginning in September 2020, such schools are transferring to instructions in Ukrainian. Schools that use minority languages, which are EU languages, [will transfer to using Ukrainian] beginning in September 2023. We have to prepare both categories for this transition," Novosad said live on the Priamij tv channel.

The possibility of learning the schoolchildren's native languages would remain in both categories of schools, the minister added.

In May, Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko signed a new language law that expanded the use of Ukrainian in public life. The law makes the use of Ukrainian mandatory for state and local authorities, educational institutions, and the service sector.

Under the 2017 education law, children from national minority groups could study in their native language only at the Primary school level, while secondary and post-secondary education was only in Ukrainian. The full switch to Ukrainian-language education has been set for September 1, 2020.

Moscow has criticized the legislative measures taken by Kiev, saying they targeted the Russian language that is spoken by the vast majority of Ukrainian nationals and was native for many of them.